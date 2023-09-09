Government Jobs in Pakistan: 3850+ Posts Available for Males & Females

Federal Education Division Announces New Jobs 2023
In a promising development for job seekers, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has unveiled a host of Government Jobs in Pakistan for 2023, available to both males and females.
These career openings present an excellent chance for individuals to advance their professional journeys.
The NTDC’s job advertisement, published in the esteemed Jang Newspaper on August 13, 2023, features a range of enticing positions, including:
These roles, which are available for both men and women, are full-time permanent positions, offering remarkable prospects for career growth.
Prospective applicants eyeing these opportunities at NTDC Lahore must hold degrees such as B.E, M.Com, B.com, Bachelor, LLB, Master, CA, or equivalent. NTDC is specifically seeking experienced individuals for these roles, with 2 to 5 years of job experience being a preferred qualification.
Key Details About Government Jobs in Pakistan 2023 Today for Males & Females
Application Process Simplified
NTDC’s latest government job offerings for 2023 are inclusive, allowing both men and women to embark on rewarding careers in the energy sector. The application process for these government careers in Pakistan is straightforward yet impactful. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to submit their applications by the closing date of December 28, 2023.
For detailed application instructions and comprehensive information, refer to the official advertisement available through the National Testing Service (NTS). Don’t miss this chance to take a step towards a fulfilling career in the dynamic field of energy.
