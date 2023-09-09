Government Jobs in Pakistan: 3850+ Posts Available for Males & Females

Advertisement

NTDC is hiring for multiple positions.

Jobs are available for both men and women.

Candidates must have relevant degrees and experience.

In a promising development for job seekers, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has unveiled a host of Government Jobs in Pakistan for 2023, available to both males and females.

These career openings present an excellent chance for individuals to advance their professional journeys.

The NTDC’s job advertisement, published in the esteemed Jang Newspaper on August 13, 2023, features a range of enticing positions, including:

Assistant Manager Security Assistant Manager Corporate Accounts Assistant Manager Audit Advertisement Assistant Manager Human Resource Deputy Manager Corporate Accounts Assistant Manager Legal Audit Officer Assistant Manager Mechanical

These roles, which are available for both men and women, are full-time permanent positions, offering remarkable prospects for career growth.

Prospective applicants eyeing these opportunities at NTDC Lahore must hold degrees such as B.E, M.Com, B.com, Bachelor, LLB, Master, CA, or equivalent. NTDC is specifically seeking experienced individuals for these roles, with 2 to 5 years of job experience being a preferred qualification.

Key Details About Government Jobs in Pakistan 2023 Today for Males & Females

Announcement Date: August 18, 2023 Category: Government Jobs Advertisement Source: Jang Newspaper Minimum Qualification: Relevant Location: Lahore Hiring Organization: NTDC Employment Type: Full-Time Last Date to Apply: December 28, 2023

Application Process Simplified

NTDC’s latest government job offerings for 2023 are inclusive, allowing both men and women to embark on rewarding careers in the energy sector. The application process for these government careers in Pakistan is straightforward yet impactful. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to submit their applications by the closing date of December 28, 2023.

For detailed application instructions and comprehensive information, refer to the official advertisement available through the National Testing Service (NTS). Don’t miss this chance to take a step towards a fulfilling career in the dynamic field of energy.