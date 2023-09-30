Government suspends issuing 100-page passports.

Mastung suicide blast: Global community denounces terror in Pakistan
The government has announced a temporary suspension of the issuance of 100-page passports, according to an official statement from the Passport Office.
The Passport Office, while expressing regret for any inconvenience this may cause, clarified that this decision is part of the Directorate General (DG) of Immigration and Passports’ plan to introduce electronic passports (e-passports) nationwide.
This transition initially began in Islamabad and has since been extended to all passport offices across the country following the federal government’s introduction of e-passports in June.
New fee schedules have been implemented for e-passports, while fees for standard passports will remain unchanged as of August 16, 2023.
Here are the updated fee details for e-passports:
The government’s decision to temporarily halt the issuance of 100-page passports is in line with their efforts to streamline passport services and introduce more secure electronic passports to enhance the travel experience for Pakistani citizens.
