Government suspends issuing 100-page passports

Government suspends issuing 100-page passports

Government suspends issuing 100-page passports

Government suspends issuing 100-page passports

  • Government suspends issuing 100-page passports.
  • This decision is part of the DG of Immigration and Passports' plan.
  • New fee schedules have been implemented for e-passports.
The government has announced a temporary suspension of the issuance of 100-page passports, according to an official statement from the Passport Office.

The Passport Office, while expressing regret for any inconvenience this may cause, clarified that this decision is part of the Directorate General (DG) of Immigration and Passports’ plan to introduce electronic passports (e-passports) nationwide.

This transition initially began in Islamabad and has since been extended to all passport offices across the country following the federal government’s introduction of e-passports in June.

New fee schedules have been implemented for e-passports, while fees for standard passports will remain unchanged as of August 16, 2023.

Here are the updated fee details for e-passports:

  1. For a standard 36-page passport valid for 5 years, the cost is set at Rs. 9,000.
  2. An urgent e-passport option is available for Rs. 15,000.
  3. A 72-page e-passport for regular processing will cost Rs. 16,500.
  4. Urgent service for the 72-page e-passport is priced at Rs. 27,000.
  5. If you opt for a 36-page passport with a 10-year validity, the normal fee is Rs. 13,500.
  6. The urgent service for this passport type costs Rs. 22,500.
  7. Additionally, a 72-page passport with a 10-year validity will incur a standard fee of Rs. 24,750, with an urgent processing fee of Rs. 40,500.

The government’s decision to temporarily halt the issuance of 100-page passports is in line with their efforts to streamline passport services and introduce more secure electronic passports to enhance the travel experience for Pakistani citizens.

