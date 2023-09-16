Govt determined to rationalise power sector: PM Kakar

Govt determined to rationalise power sector: PM Kakar

Articles
Advertisement
Govt determined to rationalise power sector: PM Kakar

Govt determined to rationalise power sector: PM Kakar

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said the accountability system was necessary for a functional democracy to keep a vigil on public office-holders, but any accountability process should not paralyse the system.

In an interview with a local news channel, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stressed the need to synchronise the functions of different layers of accountability and to define terms of reference for their powers.

Calling the NAB law amendments made by the previous parliament and struck down by the Supreme Court a “good legislation”, he said the government would decide its future course of action on the basis of law department’s recommendations.

About the crackdown against power theft and smuggling, the prime minister said a whole of government approach had been adopted with the provinces’ collaboration and the policy is bringing in positive outcomes.

He said besides acting against the power theft, the issues of non-payment and late payment of electricity dues would also be addressed under the ongoing drive.

Advertisement

Anwaa ul Haq Kakar said the government was in the process to rationalise the power sector to ensure that the electricity bills were not unbearable for the consumers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story