Govt determined to rationalise power sector: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said the accountability system was necessary for a functional democracy to keep a vigil on public office-holders, but any accountability process should not paralyse the system.

In an interview with a local news channel, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stressed the need to synchronise the functions of different layers of accountability and to define terms of reference for their powers.

Calling the NAB law amendments made by the previous parliament and struck down by the Supreme Court a “good legislation”, he said the government would decide its future course of action on the basis of law department’s recommendations.

About the crackdown against power theft and smuggling, the prime minister said a whole of government approach had been adopted with the provinces’ collaboration and the policy is bringing in positive outcomes.

He said besides acting against the power theft, the issues of non-payment and late payment of electricity dues would also be addressed under the ongoing drive.

Advertisement

Anwaa ul Haq Kakar said the government was in the process to rationalise the power sector to ensure that the electricity bills were not unbearable for the consumers.