Govt distances from nominations for beauty contest.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the government had not nominated anyone to represent Pakistan at the ‘Miss Universe; beauty contest.

The minister was responding to a senior journalist’s post on the social media platform ‘X’, who had questioned as to who in the government had given permission to five persons for the contest.

Solangi mentioned that the Government and the State of Pakistan are represented by the state and government institutions.

“Our government has not nominated any non-state or non-governmental person or institution for any such activity, nor any such person or institution can represent the state or government. Period,” the minister said in his post on ‘X’.

The development comes after it was reported that Pakistan is set to make its debut at the ‘Miss Universe’ pageant, with five Pakistani models vying for a place to represent the country.

The top 5 finalists for Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 have been unveiled out of over 200 candidates. The winner will be announced during a contest in Dubai on Thursday (tomorrow).

The finalists include Erica Rabin from Karachi, Hira Inam from Lahore, Jessica Wilson from Rawalpindi, Malika Alvi, originally from Pakistan but representing Pennsylvania, and Sabrina from Punjab.

These aspiring beauty queens recently took part in a captivating photoshoot in the scenic Maldives, showcasing exquisite outfits designed by a Filipino fashion designer Furne One whose Amato label is based in Dubai.

Among these women, one will be crowned as Miss Universe Pakistan, and will represent Pakistan on the global stage at the international ‘Miss Universe’ pageant scheduled to take place in El Salvador this November.

Now in its 72nd year, Miss Universe is one of the longest-running and most-watched beauty contests. Miss Universe Pakistan is managed by Josh Yugen who owns the Dubai-based Yugen Group.

