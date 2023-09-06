Advertisement
Another Shock to Public: Petrol prices ‘likely’ to rise again on Sept 15th

New Petrol Prices – The meeting of the Economic Relations Committee, led by Finance Minister Shamsad Akhtar, raised concerns.

Nevertheless, during the meeting, the committee gave its approval for a 41 paise increase in dealer margins and a 47 paise increase in oil companies’ margins

The Ministry of Finance announced a 41 paise increase in dealer margins per liter and a 47 paise increase in oil companies’ margins.

According to the statement, the margin for petroleum dealers and marketing companies had been summarized to be increased by Rs. 1.64 and Rs. 1.87, respectively.

The hike in Pakistan is scheduled to go into effect on September 15th.

