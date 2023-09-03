GPEI strategy committee meets Pakistan’s health officials

Aidan O’Leary, the Global Director for Polio Eradication at the World Health Organization (WHO), had a meeting with Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan during the visit of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s (GPEI) Strategy Committee.

This marked the first interaction between high-ranking GPEI representatives and the interim government. At the Health Ministry meeting, Dr. Jan emphasized the importance of unity between Pakistan, global partners, and donors in the final phase of polio eradication.

The GPEI’s Strategy Committee, led by O’Leary, is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Polio Endgame Plan, which aims to eradicate polio by 2026.

Dr. Jan stressed the urgency of the situation, pledging the Health Ministry’s support for any actions needed to halt wild poliovirus transmission by the global deadline in late 2023. He expressed his dedication to making polio a top priority and intensifying efforts.

O’Leary highlighted the crucial role of political will and commitment in achieving success in the polio eradication program. He praised Dr. Jan’s direct involvement in the Polio Program and looked forward to ongoing advocacy and support.

O’Leary noted the program’s success in preventing virus circulation and emphasized the need to continue these efforts to achieve this critical goal not only for Pakistan but for the entire world.

O’Leary, who heads the Strategy Committee, was accompanied by Dr. Richard Franka, the Pakistan Team Lead for Polio Eradication at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Franka emphasized the importance of identifying and vaccinating children who have not received polio vaccines, particularly in conflict-affected and insecure regions, to meet the goal of polio eradication in Pakistan.

During their three-day visit to Pakistan, the delegation also held meetings with key officials, including the Engineer-in-Chief at the General Headquarters in Islamabad, the District Commissioner of Peshawar, and the Health Minister of Sindh.