Greece boat tragedy: Most wanted human trafficker arrested

The most wanted human trafficker involved in Greece boat tragedy, Javed Hussain, has been arrested, Bol News reported on Friday.

The arrested suspect is the main suspect in the Greece boat accident. The name of the arrested accused was also included in the Red Book of Most Wanted Human Traffickers.

Suspect Javed Hussain was wanted by FIA Gujarat Circle in seven cases. The suspect went into hiding after the Greece boat accident.

The arrested suspect is the front man of Hamza goldsmith, the most wanted suspect based in Libya. He was running an international human trafficking network from Gujarat.

The suspect was involved in illegally sending innocent citizens from Libya to Europe. Several raids were conducted to arrest him. He was arrested from Gujarat using modern resources. The law enforcers have begun investigation from him.