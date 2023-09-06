Gulshan-e-Hadeed school scandal: Police unable to record statement of victim women

NO affected woman has come forward to record her comment.

KARACHI: The investigation into the case of the sexual abuse of female teachers and students in a private school in Gulshan-e-Hadeed is being weakened after the victims have not been located.

The police investigation team decided to record statements of the school staff in the case pertaining to the obscene leaked videos at the school. So far, no affected woman has come forward to record her comment.

Police collected the details of female employees at the school and decided to locate them to record their statements. Sources revealed that police reached the homes of the affected women but were unable to meet them as many of the houses were locked or the residents had shifted.

The mobile phone of the affected woman who reached the court a day ago has also been switched off since yesterday, investigative sources added. Police are considering seeking technical assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing.

The DVR of the school and the mobile phone of the principal have been sent to Lahore for forensics analysis and a report is awaited. The school has been sealed after the incident while the principal is in custody.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the owner of the CCTV installation company Ali Lodhi has been detained. Police said there is no evidence that the CCTV technician blackmailed the school principal after obtaining the videos.

A day earlier, the school principal accused of sexually harassing teachers and students in the private school was handed over in police custody.

Police produced the accused Irfan Ghafoor in court after he was arrested in the scandal which revealed that dozens of women were sexually harassed and blackmailed with indecent videos.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor disclosed in court that the accused was not alone but rather part of a gang. He made the startling disclosure that more than 45 women have been sexually assaulted and the accused used to blackmail them.

The investigating officer said the suspect needs to be interrogated and more devices were to be recovered from his possession. The public prosecutor said other members of the group need to be identified after investigating the accused.

The court handed over the accused to the police on physical remand for seven days. The court asked the police for a progress report on the next hearing.

Advertisement

Also Read School principal arrested for blackmailing teachers, students with indecent videos KARACHI: A school principal has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and...