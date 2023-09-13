How to check the validity of your driving license in Sindh online

A driving license is an essential document, often considered more crucial than a national identity card by some officials. It grants individuals the authority to operate vehicles on public roads following the successful completion of various tests.

In Sindh, Pakistan, the Driving License Department of the police issues licenses once applicants pass the required assessments.

Unfortunately, the proliferation of fake licenses has become a significant concern in the province. To combat this issue, authorities have introduced an online verification system for issued licenses.

Online license verification is accessible to both desktop computer users and mobile phone owners. An official app, available for free on the Google Play Store, caters to mobile users.

The app offers a range of services, including license verification, license fee structure, license history, applicant inquiries, driving license branch addresses, and theoretical and road test preparation.

To verify their driving license online, individuals can visit the official website at https://dls.gos.pk/online-verification.html

They simply need to enter their license number and click “Verify” to obtain the validation results. This online verification system not only promotes transparency but also aids in maintaining road safety by ensuring that only qualified drivers are legally permitted on the streets.

