How to get a UK international driving license in Punjab

An international driving license is a special document that allows someone to drive a private car in foreign countries that recognize it. In Punjab, Pakistan, residents planning to travel abroad, including the UK, can obtain this license from city traffic police offices or police service centers.

To get this license, applicants need to have a valid national driving license, a valid visa in their passport, and provide certain documents:

A copy of their ID card (CNIC), verified as authentic.

A copy of their existing driving license, also verified.

Two passport-sized photos (one from the front and one from the back).

A copy of their passport, which should be valid for at least 6 months and have a visa for the destination country.

Purchase a Rs. 22 court fee ticket and a Rs. 60 ticket.

Deposit Rs. 180 on an STR form at the bank after passing the required test.

It’s important to note that international driving licenses are issued on the same day the application is submitted, but applicants must bring their original ID card, driving license, and passport.