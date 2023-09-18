IAEA regional training course on cancer begins in Islamabad today

The second 4-day International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Regional Training Course will commence in Islamabad on Monday under the aegis of the International Atomic Energy Agency in collaboration with the NORI Cancer Hospital.

Title of this RTC is ‘Palliative Radiotherapy for Brain Metastases and locally advanced Head and Neck Cancers’.

The event would cover various aspects of palliative radiotherapy for brain metastases and locally advanced head and neck cancers including different practices across the world.

On February 23, Pink Pakistan Trust and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan had entered into a collaboration to create awareness about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer among college and university students across the country.

Dr. Zubaida Qazi, President Pink Pakistan, and Mr. Muhammad Faisal Butt, Director General, National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) HEC had signed the Letter of Intent (LoI) on 21st February 2023 at HEC Secretariat Islamabad.

The Signing Ceremony was presided over by the Chairman HEC, Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and attended by the Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail.