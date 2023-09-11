IED blast kills one soldier, injures three in Peshawar

One security person embraced Shahadat while three others got injured when an Improvised Explosive Device exploded on a vehicle of Security Forces in Warsak area of Peshawar on Monday.

According to the ISPR, this cowardly terrorist act also resulted in injury of three innocent civilians.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out in the area to eliminate the terrorists and their facilitators.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers as well as valiant civilian brethren, further strengthen our resolve.