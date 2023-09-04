IG Islamabad issued show cause notice over contempt in Pervez Elahi arrest case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a show cause notice to IG Islamabad over contempt of court in Pervez Elahi arrest case.

Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa told the court that he had never experienced such a poor treatment in his life.

The court inquired that who were the people in plain clothes to take away Pervez Elahi.

Khosa remarked “There is no bigger lie than the IG’s saying that I don’t know.”

IG Islamabad remarked that the allegation of Latif Khosa is wrong.

The court ordered District and Sessions Judge Attock to recover Pervez Elahi and bring him to the court.

Following this order, LHC issued a show cause notice to IG Islamabad for contempt of court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 8.