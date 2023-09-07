IHC declares contempt petition in Parvez Elahi arrest case inadmissible

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday declared the contempt petition filed by former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, against the inspector general and deputy commissioner of Islamabad for arresting him, inadmissible, Bol News reported.

Parvez Elahi had lodged the plea over his re-arrest by the IG Islamabad and others after getting freedom from the Lahore High Court.

SSP Operations, SHO Police Station Shalimar and others were also made parties in the contempt petition. The petitioner said the contempt of court proceedings should be instituted against the parties by summoning them.

The parties should be punished under the Contempt of Court Ordinance for disobeying the court order, the petitioner said. He said orders of departmental action should be issued against the parties for abuse of the authority.

Advocate Sardar Abdul Raziq appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri inquired if Parvez Elahi was not released. The lawyer replied Parvez Elahi was arrested near Police Lines after being released.

“There is a difference between not releasing Parvez Elahi and arresting him again in another case,” the court said. The court said there was no such order of the court that he could not be arrested in any other case.

“If he is not released in MPO 3 despite the order of the court, it will be contempt of court,” the IHC said.

The lawyer said the Lahore High Court had ordered not to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf president in any case. Then the application for contempt of court should be made with the Lahore High Court, the court responded. “There is no such order of this court,” Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri said.