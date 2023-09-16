IHC declares Parvez Elahi’s contempt plea against IG inadmissible

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday declared former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s contempt of court petition against the Islamabad inspector general inadmissible for his re-arresting contrary to the Lahore High Court order, Bol News reported.

IHC’s Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri issued to written verdict to dismiss the plea.

Parvez Elahi was arrested on September 1 on the detention orders of the district magistrate, Islamabad. The high court on September 5 suspended the detention order and ordered his immediate release, the written judgment said.

The high court had directed to send copy of orders of release to concerned authorities, the written decision mentioned. According to the Advocate General Islamabad, he was released following the court order, it added.

According to the counsel, the petitioner was again arrested by the CTD officials from the gate of the police lines, the court said.

“According to the lawyer, the arrest was made in violation of the orders of the Lahore High Court. The Lahore High Court had already issued a notice to the Islamabad police and administration on the contempt petition,” the verdict said.

The IHC said lawyer of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) president could not satisfy him how they violated the court order. Hence, the court dismissed the plea declaring the contempt petition inadmissible.