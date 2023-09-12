IHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s plea about his detention

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s petition seeking to declare the MPO order regarding his detention null and void, Bol News reported.

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case. During the hearing, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said the district magistrate Islamabad withdrew the detention order of Parvez Elahi under MPO.

Justice Tariq Jahangiri directed him to also write down the number of the FIR in which he had been arrested.

The deputy commissioner appeared in the IHC on court order. He was summoned by the court in personal capacity. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi could not appear because he was in jail

The high court had already ordered Parvez Elahi to be released after suspending the MPO order.

