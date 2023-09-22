IHC inquires which institute has ability to record phone calls

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday inquired which institute had the access and ability to record telephone calls and do electronic surveillance of citizens, Bol News reported.

The IHC has again sought a report from the Prime Minister Office, Interior Ministry and Ministry of Defence. Justice Babar Sattar has issued a written order of the case against audio leaks.

Reply, what agency had the ability to record calls and do electronic surveillance of citizens, the court asked. The IHC said no division of the federal government had responded to the court’s questions in its report.

Exercising restraint, the court was once again giving a chance to submit the report, it said.

The IHC said the federal government and its subordinate agencies should submit new reports containing answers to the court questions. The court would otherwise seek direct answers from intelligence agencies and telecom operators, the order said.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority should also submitted its revised report, said Justice Babar Sattar asking the PTA to tell about who has the authority to record phone calls for legal purposes.

“What is the framework and mechanism for permission to record phone calls? Did the PTA issue instructions to telecom operators to allow recording of calls? Such instructions of the PTA and details of grant of license should also be made a part of the report,” the court said.

The next hearing of the case in the Islamabad High Court will be held on October 31, the written order said.