Ijazul Haq demands level-playing field for all political parties

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) chairman Ijazul Haq on Friday stressed the importance of creating a level playing field for all political parties in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Lahore, he said political leaders should apologize to the nation for their past actions. “Pakistan has incurred significant losses due to the NROs. There is a dire need for equal treatment for all individuals,” he said.

Ijaz-ul-Haq said that the country’s economy should be given the utmost priority. He added that all political parties should set aside personal differences for the sake of the economy.

While stressing the need for a level playing field for all the political parties in the upcoming elections, Haq said the “scale of accountably should be the same for everyone.”

He further said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar should not give political statements. He said all the institutions should work within their constitutional ambit. Haq hinted at an electoral alliance with the PML-Q and said they would chalk out the future course of action under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat.

During the meeting, Haq inquired about Chaudhry Shujaat’s health and expressed good wishes. They discussed matters of mutual interest including the current political and economic situation. Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were also present during the meeting.

When asked a question about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming, Haq said the PML-N leader has been promising to return for a month but has not done so in four years. Haq said he was unsure whether Nawaz Sharif would be welcomed with handcuffs or petals upon his return.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that PML-Q and PML-Z will jointly contest the upcoming polls. He was of the view that incarcerated PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi should launch his own political party.

A few days back, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain exchanged views on the country’s political situation. Zardari called on Hussain at the latter’s residence in Lahore and inquired about his wealth.

