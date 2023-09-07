IMF did not reject govt’s relief package: sources

KARACHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not rejected the government’s relief plan for ongoing inflation and electricity bills, Bol News reported quoting sources as saying on Thursday.

The sources said discussions with the IMF were ongoing in a friendly and positive manner. They said the IMF had shown willingness to alleviate the hardships of the poor.

Reports of IMF rejection of relief plan were baseless and based on speculation, the sources said adding that the IMF had partially agreed to the Pakistan government’s proposal aimed at providing relief, especially to those who consumed less than 200 units of electricity.

“Discussions with the IMF are underway and the government of Pakistan will announce the relief measures/package in due course. The government has already initiated administrative measures to further reduce inflation,” the sources claimed.

Similarly, administrative measures have been initiated against hoarders, smugglers, black marketers and other mafias to control inflation, they added.