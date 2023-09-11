Imran Khan files contempt of court plea against Attock Jail superintendent

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday filed a contempt of court petition in a special court against the Attock Jail superintendent, for not allowing former prime minister to talk to his sons.

The petition stated that despite the court order, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not allowed to talk to his children on telephone.

Further mentioned that the Special Court to hear cases under Official Secrets Act had ordered Imran Khan to connect to his sons living abroad via telephone.

Khan urged that the Attock jail superintendent must be summoned in personal capacity and request to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the superintendent.

PTI chairman requested that he must be allowed to talk to his sons through telephone or WhatsApp.

It must be noted that Imran khan has been sentenced to three years prison in Toshakhana case.

PTI chairman has been behind bars in Attock jail since August 5.