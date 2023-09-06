Imran Riaz recovery case: IG Punjab tells LHC having imp information

Punjab IG on Wednesday told the Lahore High Court (LHC) of having very important information on journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s recovery case.

The Lahore High Court granted 13 days’ time to the IG Punjab to recover anchorperson Imran Riaz,

LHC judge Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti heard a petition of the missing journalist’s father, seeking recovery of his son Imran Riaz Khan; who went missing after arrest from Sialkot on May 11.

IG Punjab requested the court to some more time for the recovery of senior journalist.

The judge remarked of granting an extension in time for recovery, only if the father of Imran Riaz was satisfied by the performance of the Punjab police.