Official Secrets Act: Imran’s case hearing will take place at Attock Jail tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The trial involving Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, under the Official Secrets Act is scheduled to take place within the premises of Attock Jail on Wednesday, according to information from court sources.

Judicial insiders have disclosed that a specialized court established under the Official Secrets Act will convene within Attock Jail, presided over by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Simultaneously, the proceedings related to the case against Shah Mahmood Qureshi will occur in Islamabad. Qureshi is set to appear in court tomorrow.

It should be noted that the fourteen-day judicial custody of Chairman PTI, Imran Khan, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi is reaching its conclusion on Wednesday.