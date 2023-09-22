NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said the Indian government’s Hindutva expansionist designs were extremely dangerous for the regional and the global peace and security.

Referring to the murdering of a Sikh leader on Canadian soil by the India as a state, the prime minister said Pakistan had been directly affected by the Indian designs for long time but the recent wave of Hindutva had alarmed the Western capitals as well.

He said Pakistan would keep on highlighting such a big issue and it also had presented this issue to the United Nations General Secretary with respect to the Indian designs and its targeted killing in Canada. He said capturing of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav in Balochistan area was a clear proof of Indian direct intervention in Pakistan.

In an interview with PTV here on the side lines of United Nations General Assembly, the prime minister said Pakistan had enough capability to tackle the challenge of terrorism.

“We are proud of our military that has developed the capability of eliminating the terrorism,” he said adding Pakistan was in close coordination with the regional countries including Afghanistan in this regard.

Advertisement

He said the whole region was deeply concerned and worried about the resurgence of terrorism.

Responding to a question regarding relations with China, the prime minister said Pakistan was a sovereign and independent country as “We have enjoy deep rooted and all weather friendship with China and it will remain intact in future”.

“If anybody think that we will develop relations with any country on China’s cost, he or she cannot understand the legitimate interest of Pakistan with respect to China.”

He said Pakistan had also friendly relations with the US and other Western countries in diverse field. A huge number of effective Pakistani community is living in the US that is playing key role in furthering bilateral relations.

Speaking about his recent meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief, PM Kakar said that the IMF chief expressed her pleasure over knowing about the Pakistan government’s strict actions against the smugglers and currency hoarders in the country.

He highlighted that IMF only wanted that the country’s economic situation should get better and they desire to get assurance that the fund it was giving to the country was in safe hands.

Advertisement

The prime minister informed that the Pakistan government’s economic revival plan included tax reforms, enhancing tax net, measures to increase revenue generation, smooth running of privatization process and reforms in power sector. He said all the multilateral financial institutions had expressed satisfaction over the Pakistan’s economic revival plan.

He expressed the hope that due to the government’s crack down against the electricity theft, the utility bills would gradually reduce in the coming days.

He said power sector reforms were extremely necessary as without it, the overall economic structure could not be improved.

With respect to the pledges made in last year’s donor conference held in Geneva for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas of Pakistan, PM Kakar said pledges of almost $10 billion were made by various countries and financial institutions. He said called upon the international community to fulfill the pledges as soon as possible so that the projects of reconstruction in the flood affected area could be materialized.

Replying to a question regarding the general elections in Pakistan, the prime minister said the caretaker government’s key responsibility was to facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure smooth, free and fair elections.