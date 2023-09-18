INSEAD: Force for Good Campaign Raises Record-Breaking 310 Million Euros

The campaign raised a record-breaking 310 million euros, exceeding the initial goal of 200 million euros.

Over 52% of alumni and current students actively engaged in the campaign, surpassing the 50% participation target.

Funds will support initiatives in sustainability, research and innovation, diversity, and scholarships.

INSEAD, renowned as “The Business School for the World,” has proudly announced the highly successful conclusion of its most extensive fundraising effort to date – the Force for Good campaign.

Originally initiated in 2013, this campaign has not only surpassed its initial goal of raising 200 million euros but has also achieved a remarkable total of 310 million euros.

What’s even more remarkable is that over 52% of INSEAD’s alumni and current students actively engaged in the campaign, surpassing the ambitious 50% participation target.