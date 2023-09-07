Interim bail of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana fake receipts case extended

The District and Sessions Courts of Islamabad on Thursday extended the interim bail of former first last of Pakistan and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana fake receipts case till September 12.

Bushra Bibi, accompanied by her legal team, appeared in the courtroom of Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra to address these allegations.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been actively involved in the case and has sent Bushra Bibi’s voice samples to undergo audio forensics.

The investigating officer has been seeking Bushra Bibi’s arrest in connection with this case.

During the court session, Bushra Bibi underwent three hours of interrogation, according to her lawyer, Salman Safdar.

However, Salman Safdar criticized the case, deeming it relatively minor and accusing the lawyer of prolonging it.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra raised questions about the audio’s source and authenticity.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer requested the court to allow time for voice matching, which was granted.

As a result, the court adjourned the hearing, giving time for the voice analysis to take place.

The court extended Bushra Bibi’s interim bail until September 12, indicating that the legal proceedings in this case will continue to unfold in the coming weeks.