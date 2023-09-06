Interior Secretary Abdullah Sumbal passes away in Lahore

LONDON: Federal Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal passed away on Wednesday after a period of prolonged illness.

Sumbal had been unwell for some time and was being transferred to a hospital due to his deteriorating health but succumbed to his illness on the way.

He had taken charge as the interior secretary on August 20. Sumbal previously held key positions and served as the chief secretary of Punjab and Commissioner of Lahore.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condoled the demise of the federal interior secretary. In a message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Abdullah Khan Sunbal was a very capable officer and his services for the country were exemplary. His demise was a huge loss for the civil service of Pakistan, he added.

Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti expressed his heartfelt condolences to Sumbal’s family on this sombre occasion. Bugti said that Sumbal was a brilliant officer and his demise was a big loss for his family and civil service of Pakistan.

Bugti prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for fortitude to his family to bear the loss with equanimity. “May his soul find eternal peace and may his family and loved ones find strength during this difficult time,” he prayed.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also conveyed his sorrow, describing Abdullah Sumbal as an honest and dedicated professional in public service.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief over the sad demise of the bureaucrat.

“Can’t believe this saddest of the news about the passing of Abdullah Khan Sumbal. I have known him for about two decades. He worked very closely with me as my Secretary as well as in other key field positions. I found him a thorough gentleman whose professional and personal integrity was beyond any iota of doubt,” he added.

Shehbaz said that Lahore Ring Road was one of the best achievements where Sumbal worked as a project director.

“His passion for reading distinguished him from the rest of his colleagues. His sad demise is not just the loss of his family but also of the country that has been deprived of a dedicated and capable civil servant. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” he further said.

