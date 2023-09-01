Islamabad Police arrest Parvez Elahi contrary to high court order

LAHORE: Islamabad Police on Friday arrested former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi contrary to order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Bol News reported quoting sources as saying.

The sources said Parvez Elahi was arrested under MPO 3, on Kanal Road before he could reach home from the court. He was arrested under the provisions regarding spoiling peace.

They said police along the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) president had left for Islamabad. The transfer to Islamabad was being made through special helicopter, they said.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed to release former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and ordered that no intelligence agency, state institution or other authority should arrest him.

Hearing the case pertaining to the high court’s order not to arrest Parvez Elahi, Justice Amjad Rafiq freed Parvez Elahi. The hearing was conducted amid strict security arrangement and with closed doors of the court room.

Advertisement

The LHC said it would hold inquiry into the matter of violation of the court order.

Talking to Bol News on the court order, the Pakistan Tehreek e Inaf (PTI) president said it was a victory of the constitution and law. He said his release could be possible through the court order. The country’s courts were free and it was a victory of the truth, he said.