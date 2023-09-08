Islamabad Police decide to enhance security measures

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have decided to enhance security in the federal capital and establish special checkpoints in various parts of the city.

According to a police spokesman, it has been decided to erect special checkpoints in various areas of Islamabad and make a concerted effort to maintain more tranquility for the safety of citizens.

Around 6,272 vehicles, 17,575 motorcycles, and 13,426 individuals were thoroughly checked at these check posts during the last month (August), he added.

Moreover, 1,248 individuals were shifted to police stations for verification purposes, while 238 vehicles and 4,235 motorcycles were impounded. During the operation, one vehicle was also shifted to the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell (AVLU).

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reaffirmed that Islamabad Capital Police would not tolerate any elements that disrupt peace and security, and all officials had been instructed to ensure the highest level of vigilance.

He stressed the importance of utilizing all available resources to further enhance the effectiveness of citywide patrolling and optimize the deployment of police officials for checkpoint duty.

Citizens had been also urged to fully cooperate with law enforcement personnel, keep their identification documents handy while traveling, and report any suspicious activity or individual to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline ‘Pukaar-15.’

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said the police force is committed to taking all necessary actions and protecting the lives, properties, and private as well as government assets within the capital.

