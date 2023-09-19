Islamabad Weather Update Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that Islamabad will experience partly cloudy and dry weather in the coming 24 hours.

Islamabad Weather Update

While regions like Punjab have witnessed rain, the PMD predicts that Islamabad will have partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday.

Current Temperature in Islamabad

At midday, the temperature in the city reached approximately 29°C. The humidity level recorded was over 74 percent. Winds were blowing at a speed of 12km/h. The maximum UV Index recorded was 5, indicating moderate conditions, with a visibility range of around 8km.

Air Quality in Islamabad

The air quality in the federal capital was measured at 29, which falls into the fair category. Generally, the air quality is acceptable for most people. However, individuals in sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from prolonged exposure.

Weather Synopsis

A westerly wave is also observed over the upper and western regions of Pakistan. Additionally, a low-pressure area (LPA) is situated over the southern part of Rajasthan, India, and is expected to move southwestward over the next 24 to 36 hours.

As a result of these weather conditions, rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in northeast and south Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and the Potohar region during the forecasted period.