Islamabad Weather Update Today

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are expected to experience partly cloudy and dry weather in the coming 24 hours.

Weather Update for Islamabad

Despite the overcast conditions, the Meteorological Office predicts a significant likelihood of rain, winds, and thunderstorms in Islamabad during the early hours of Thursday.

Current Temperature in Islamabad

At noon, the temperature in Islamabad reached approximately 29°C, with humidity levels exceeding 70%. Winds blew at a speed of 7 km/h, and the maximum UV Index recorded was 5, indicating moderate levels of ultraviolet radiation, with visibility around 5 km.

Air Quality in Islamabad

The air quality in the federal capital was measured at 71, indicating poor air quality. Pollution levels have risen considerably, reaching unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. If you experience symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation, it is advisable to limit outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

The Meteorological Office reports that the previously observed low-pressure area has weakened and is currently situated west of Rajasthan, with a likely southwestward movement in the next 24 hours. Additionally, a shallow westerly wave is expected to enter the upper regions of the country starting from Thursday.

Rain, wind, and thundershowers are anticipated in lower Sindh, eastern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in lower Sindh during this period.