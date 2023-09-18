Islamabad Weather Update Today

Islamabad Rain Update

The twin cities of Islamabad can anticipate scattered light to moderate rainfall on Monday as a new weather system approaches, bringing cooler temperatures.

The Meteorological Office has forecasted isolated rain-thunderstorms in Islamabad over the next 12 hours.

Current Temperature in Islamabad

As of noon, the temperature in Islamabad reached 29°C, with expectations of a decline in the evening.

Humidity levels in the city were recorded at approximately 67 percent, accompanied by 10km/h winds. The maximum UV Index was noted at 5, indicating moderate conditions, with visibility around 8km.

Air Quality in Islamabad

The air quality in the federal capital registered at 34, which falls into the “fair” category. Generally, the air quality is acceptable for most individuals, although sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from prolonged exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Additionally, there is a westerly wave affecting the upper and western regions of the country, while a low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to move over South Sindh within the next 24 hours.

Anticipated weather conditions include rain, wind, and thundershowers in the Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast and South Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, and Kashmir. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Southeast Sindh during the forecast period.