Jaranwala tragedy judicial commission: LHC summons Chief Secretary on Oct 2

LHC hears case seeking formation of a judicial commission to investigate Jaranwala tragedy.

The court summoned the Chief Secretary of Punjab on Oct 2.

The petition was filed to probe the attack on minority community in Jaranwala.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday heard the case seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the Jaranwala tragedy.

Justice Asim Hafeez heard the case after giving the Punjab government the final chance to decide on establishing a judicial commission. The court summoned the Chief Secretary of Punjab on October 2 to submit his reply.

During the hearing, Additional Chief Secretary Home Mian Shakeel appeared before the court. The judge remarked that the formation of the judicial commission is the responsibility of the government. He said a reply should be provided if the judicial commission will be formed or not.

The public prosecutor told the court that they are taking the matter very seriously and have sent a report to the government. The court summoned the Chief Secretary of Punjab and adjourned hearing.

During the previous hearing, the LHC gave the last chance to the Punjab government to decide on establishing a judicial commission on the Jaranwala tragedy.

Justice Asim Hafeez heard the request of Bishop Azad Marshall, head of the Church of Pakistan, seeing the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the tragic incident.

The court summoned the Chief Secretary Punjab in his personal capacity for the failure to decide on forming the judicial commission. He warned that the Chief Secretary will have to appear in his personal capacity if the decision is not taken.

Assistant Advocate General Sattar Sahil had appeared in court and said the report of the inquiry committee regarding the tragedy has been prepared. He said the Chief Minister of Punjab is abroad and will review the inquiry committee’s report as soon as he returns.

The petitioner filed the plea stating that the fundamental constitutional rights of minorities were affected in the Jaranwala tragedy.

The petition said the procedure adopted for the investigation is slow and investigations are being conducted illegally and irresponsibly by the Punjab government.

The Christian community does not expect justice from the current system, the petitioner said, requesting the formation of a judicial commission for timely and immediate justice.

