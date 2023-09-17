Jazeela Aslam appointed as first female Registrar Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has issued directives for important staff appointments in the Supreme Court before he assumes duties.

District and Sessions Court Judge Okara Jazeela Aslam has been appointed as the first female registrar of the Supreme Court.

A notification has been issued in this regard stating that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had handed over the services of Jazeela to the apex court.

Earlier Additional and Sessions Judge Abdur Razzaq was working as the registrar of the apex court. His services were returned to the LHC a week ago.

Before her appointment as Registrar SC, Jazeela Aslam was serving as the District and Sessions Judge Okara. She has also served as session judge in Kasur and Sialkot. She is the senior most female District and Sessions Judge in Punjab.

Jazeela Aslam joined the judicial service as a Civil Judge and judicial magistrate in 1994. She has also served as Deputy Solicitor and as an instructor at the Federal Judicial Academy, besides serving as Director of Academics at the Punjab Judicial Academy.

Dr Muhammad Mushtaq jas been appointed as Secretary to Chief Justice of Pakistan while Abdul Sadiq has been appointed Staff Officer.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmed held the position of Professor and Chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law at Shifa Tameer e Milat University, where he helped to set up the Law Department.

He has written eleven books and fifty research papers on criminal law, international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic Law, jurisprudence, Quranic studies, and comparative religion. He has assisted SC as amicus curiae and Federal Shariat Court as the jurist consult in several cases.

Abdul Saqib was serving as a Security Officer in the Balochistan High Court before his appointment as staff officer to the CJP.

