JI Chief Karachi crictisize caretaker setup

The JI Karachi chief addressed the media on the current issue in the country.

He highlights the issue of increasing electricity bills.

More than 90 million people live below the poverty line in the country.

Advertisement

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the caretaker government, saying that instead of giving relief, the caretaker setup is increasing the price of everything.

Sadly, the incumbent setup increased electricity bills per unit further, which is a disadvantage for the poor and salaried class.

Moreover, if we compare this year’s month with the last ten years’ bills, electricity is becoming more expensive day by day. On the other hand, the caretaker Prime Minister, Mr. Kakar, says that it is subject to the IMF.

Added to that, first create a crisis by doing corruption, then take loans, and this cycle has been going on like this.

Unfortunately, more than 90 million people live below the poverty line in the country, but no one thinks of it. Interestingly, expenditures exceed income. In these conditions, people become mentally ill due to inflation.

Additionally, 70% of students at the University of Karachi have not submitted their fees. However, middle-class children study at the University of Karachi.

Advertisement

Despite the fact that those holding 12 and a half acres of land have no tax, those holding 12 and a half to 24 acres pay a tax of Rs 100 per acre.

Added to that, Jagirdars owning hundreds of acres of land have low taxes; these Jagirdars own sugar mills.

The fact is that the feudal lords who run the sugar mills create crises and then import them. They have set up their own industries and gained multiple advantages from them.

Furthermore, landlords have always been part of dictatorships and so-called democracy in the last 76 years.

Also Read Deadly Coal Mine Fire in Guizhou Province, China China still operates coal mines despite emission goals. In 2022, 245 died...