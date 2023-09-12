JI chief shed light on issues in Karachi in press conference

The Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem, addressed the media today.

The Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem, addressed the media in Karachi on Tuesday. A discussion was held with the caretaker chief minister regarding Karachi and Sindh issues. They have listened to us attentively. The chairperson, JI, said while talking to the media.

The Chief Minister assured that he would also implement a system of local bodies in the city. Additionally, municipal elections were held on January 15 this year, which didn’t finish the transaction parade.

Unfortunately, the UC Chairman is not doing his job fully.

The power that should be available is not yet available to the chairman.

According to Article 140A of the Constitution, all powers must vest at the lower level. First, Water Board staff should be subordinate to the town.

Secondly, solid waste management and as many departments as there are should have financing options.

If the chairman does not have authority, how can he work?, The chairman asks while addressing. Chosen people should have authority and power. K Electric says electricity is being stolen, but the Kanda Mafia is running with the help of K Electric. However, police personnel and people are mixed with K Electric itself is involved in theft. However, legal and illegal Kunda are going on in the city. On the other side, we rejected the Rs 10 increase in the Nepra meeting yesterday. Shockingly, all parties are affiliated with K Electric. In the name of the people, it is called the subsidy mafia. The possession system that is running in the city, no matter which party they belong to,

The occupation system was running in various institutions, and no one will be satisfied until people are in jail.

Moreover, people in Karachi are waiting for the Army Chief’s announcement.

Bring people’s examples of punishment to an end. This role from the system. Unfortunately, the whole province is in a state of ruin. Street crime is on the rise with each passing day.

The Chief Minister has assured that steps will be taken soon for the safety of Karachi.

Moreover, the duty of the caretaker government is to conduct fair elections as per merit. Sadly, results were changed in local body elections. The administration should not be changed in such a way that anyone gets favors.

Along with the Election Commission, the government is also responsible, as the party chief further stated.

Furthermore, the situation that has arisen from the Red Line Project is unbearable. Side roads should be built to overcome road problems in the city. Despite the fact that a lack of this leads to the worst traffic jams in the city,

The contractor should be bound to fix the roads in the best way possible.