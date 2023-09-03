JI will publish a while report about govt’s decisions, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Sirajul Haq, the Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, has said that the party intends to publish a while report addressing the IMF program and governmental choices that have negatively impacted people’s lives. This initiative aims to enlighten the public about these matters.

Haq emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami stands as an advocate for the impoverished and encouraged individuals whose utility meters have been disconnected to seek assistance from the party.

He highlighted the burden of numerous taxes imposed on electricity, gas, LPG, petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products, expressing concerns that the government might even consider taxing the act of breathing in the future.

Haq voiced the party’s intent to stage protests if there is no reduction in the prices of electricity, petrol, and diesel.

He raised questions about the decision to establish an electricity plant in Sahiwal while importing coal from abroad. Haq found it perplexing that coal was transported to Karachi via ships and then to Sahiwal, resulting in increased expenses.

He also pointed out the inconsistency of price adjustments when it comes to oil prices, suggesting that reductions are not passed on to the consumers.

In a scathing critique, Haq stated that the current government’s actions have inflicted unprecedented hardship on the populace, possibly surpassing even the cruelty of British colonial rule in the subcontinent.

He declared that Jamaat-e-Islami would resort to strikes again if these harsh policies are not reversed.

Furthermore, Haq criticized the caretaker government for addressing various issues but neglecting to discuss upcoming elections.