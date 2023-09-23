Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to release Sanam Javed, PTI activists

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and other party workers in Jinnah House attack case.

The court granted bail to 9 accused in the case and ordered the release of Sanam Javed, Rubina Jamil, Afshan Tariq and others. Judge Arshad Javed pronounced the decision on the bail plea on the submission of surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each.

The anti-terrorism court granted bail to Sanam Javed Khan, Rubina Jameel, Afshan Tariq, Asma Shuja, Shah Bano. Syed Faisal Akhtar also got bail, Qasim, Ali Hasan, and Hussain Qadri were also granted bail after arrest.