Joe Root Rested for England’s ODI Series Against Ireland

England’s top-order batsman, Joe Root, has been rested for the remaining matches of the One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). In his place, wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who represents Somerset, will join the squad after concluding a County Championship match against Kent.

This decision to rest Joe Root is part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, set to commence next month. The ECB stated, “In preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India starting next month, Yorkshire and England men’s batter Joe Root is to be rested for the remaining matches in the ODI series against Ireland.”

To bolster the England ODI squad, the national selectors have included Somerset batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

The second ODI of the three-match series is scheduled to take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday. Unfortunately, the first match at Headingley on Wednesday had to be abandoned due to persistent rain.

Additionally, it’s noteworthy that some England cricket stars have declined multi-year central contracts offered by the ECB. They have done so in order to keep themselves available for lucrative T20 franchise opportunities. Discussions have been underway between England players and the ECB in anticipation of the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India, which is slated to run from October 5 to November 19.

Reports suggest that negotiations have faced challenges, particularly concerning the initially proposed multi-year central contracts, which did not include the expected increase in match fees. It is expected that discussions will persist between the ECB and the Team England Player Partnership, who manage the players’ negotiations.

There are rumors that the ECB is prepared for players to reject multi-year contracts, as many players prefer year-to-year agreements that provide them with the flexibility to consider offers from various T20 franchises.

