Joint naval exercise between Pakistan Navy, RSNF concludes

Bilateral Naval Exercise Naseem Al-Bahr and Dera Al-Sahel between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) concluded in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, the Pakistan Navy spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said warships of both countries and aircraft of the Royal Saudi Air Force participated in the naval exercise Naseem Al-Bahr. He said marines and special forces of both the countries participated during the Deir Sahel naval exercise.

“Pakistan Navy, Saudi Navy and Air Force units successfully hit their targets. The exercise demonstrated joint maritime operations against conventional and non-conventional threats,” he said.

The spox said the Naseem Al-Bahr and Dera Al-Sahel exercises will boost joint naval operations between the two countries.