JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, 11 others injured in Mastung blast

MASTUNG: An explosion occurred on Thursday, causing injuries to Hafiz Hamdullah, a leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

Initial reports indicate that the blast occurred in close proximity to a vehicle, resulting in injuries to Hamdullah and several other individuals. Swiftly, the police responded to the incident and secured the area.

Abdul Razzaq Sasoli, Deputy Commissioner of Mastung, confirmed that multiple individuals sustained injuries in the explosion. Among them, three, including the JUI-F leader, were transported to a hospital in Quetta for medical treatment. He assured that Hamdullah received initial medical care in Mastung and emphasized that his condition is not critical.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, in conversations with various news outlets, confirmed Hamdullah’s injuries and stated that he is in stable condition. Ghauri mentioned that Hamdullah was traveling from Quetta to Kalat when the attack occurred, and there is uncertainty about the nature of the explosion.

A spokesperson from the health department reported that 11 injured individuals were taken to the Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital in Mastung, with one person in critical condition.

The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) of Mastung revealed that a total of 11 people, including Hamdullah, were injured in the blast, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion.

Following the incident, there was an outpouring of condemnation. Balochistan’s caretaker Home Minister, Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Jamali, demanded a report on the blast.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari denounced the attack and offered prayers for the recovery of the injured, while calling for the apprehension of the terrorists and their accomplices.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani strongly criticized the blast, extended prayers for Hamdullah and the other injured individuals, and called for the arrest of those responsible.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori suggested that the explosion might be part of a conspiracy aimed at destabilizing Pakistan’s law and order situation.