Justice Asghar Haider steps down as NAB prosecutor general

LAHORE: Justice (retired) Syed Asghar Haider on Saturday announced to step down as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor general, Bol News reported.

The accountability watchdog prosecutor general sent his resignation to the NAB chairman.

Sources said Syed Asghar Haider resigned because of his personal commitments. The tenure of Syed Asghar as the NAB prosecutor general was to be completed in March 2024.

On March 24, shortly after being appointed, Attorney General for Pakistan Shehzad Ata Elahi had resigned from his designation, Bol News had reported.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar had said Attorney General Shehzad Elahi had taken the right decision by submitting his resignation. He had said it was necessary for your conscious to be dead for supporting the then regime.

