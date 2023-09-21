Justice Isa fixes Faizabad sit-in revision case for hearing on Sept 28

Articles
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faiz Isa has fixed a hearing for the Faizabad sit-in revision case on September 28.

The Chief Justice has assembled a three-member bench to preside over the revision case, with Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa leading the bench. Joining him on the bench are Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minullah. The Supreme Court is set to review the Faizabad sit-in case on September 28.

It’s worth noting that Justice Qazi Faiz Isa had previously expressed observations concerning Tehreek-e-Insaf and MQM in the Faizabad dharna case. Additionally, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa had faced a reference for dismissal related to his decision on the Faizabad dharna.

