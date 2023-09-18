Karachi likely to be hit by light rain

The series of rains will continue for three days.

The city heats up before the rain.

On Monday, the temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Karachi: There is a possibility of light rain in the city of light from Monday onwards; the series will continue for three days.

On the other hand, the city heats up ahead of expected rains.

However, on Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the maximum temperature in the city is expected to reach 36 degrees. In fact, the humidity in the air will remain at an average of 86%. Due to intense humidity, heat intensity can be felt at more than 40 degrees.

In addition to it, the sea breeze is still suspended in the city, and the wind continues to blow from the west at a speed of 4 km per hour.

Further, thunderstorms are also likely to occur before the rain.

Advertisement

The PDM further released the previous Sindh rain records in various regions, which include Tharparkar, which recorded 72 mm, Klui, 50 mm, Badin, 41 mm, Diplo, 15 mm, Chhoor, 12 mm, Islamkot, 5 mm, and Chhachro, 2 mm.

Also Read Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Sunday administered oath to Justice Qazi Faez...