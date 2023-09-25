Karachi tops among most polluted cities in world

KARACHI: Karachi tops among the most polluted cities in the world and its air is considered hazardous to health, Bol News reported on Monday.

Air pollution in Karachi is a record 162 particulate meters.

Lahore is the third most polluted city in the world. The amount of polluted dust in the atmosphere of Lahore is record to be 151 particulate meter.

150 to 200 polluted, 200 to 300 highly polluted and more than 300 is considered as dangerous pollution.