Karachi Weather Update: Extremely hot weather likely next week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said the weather was likely to remain extremely hot and humid in the city next week as well, Bol News reported.

“Today, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be 35 degrees. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees. The forecast for the city today is likely to remain partly cloudy. The average humidity in the air will be 75 per cent,” the met office said.

It said south-westerly winds will continue to blow at a low speed. In other parts of Sindh, the sun is blooming. Mercury crossed 42 degrees in Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur and Mithi.

Temperatures in Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas and Hyderabad soared above 40 degrees. In the coastal districts of Badin and Thatta, the mercury also reached 36 degrees.

Today in most districts of the province there is a possibility of extreme heat and mercury above 40 degrees.