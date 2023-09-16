Karachi Weather Update: Met dept forecasts extremely hot weather

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday said the weather would remain extremely hot and humid for next few days in Karachi, Bol News reported.

The PMD said sea breezes were suspended in the city increasing heat intensity. Today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, it said.

A record 82 per cent humidity in the air was recorded. The maximum temperature today is likely to be 35 to 38 degrees Celsius.

“As the moisture content in the air is high, the intensity of heat will be felt more. The west wind is blowing at a speed of 8 km per hour in the city. Today the forecast will be clear, but there is no chance of rain,” said the met department.