Karachi weather update today

The weather forecast for Karachi suggests that the city is likely to experience cloudy conditions over the next 12 hours, as reported by the Met Office.

Karachi Rain Update

Despite the cloudy weather, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated the possibility of rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers in Karachi. Furthermore, there is a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms during the forecast period.

Karachi Temperature Today

At 11:30 am, the temperature in Karachi was recorded at 32°C, with the potential to reach 34°C during the peak hours. The city’s humidity levels were noted at approximately 51%, while winds were blowing at a speed of 20 km/h. The maximum UV Index reached a level of 8, signifying very high ultraviolet radiation, with visibility extending to around 5 km.

Advertisement

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality index was measured at 270, indicating hazardous air quality conditions. Even brief exposure to the air can have severe health consequences for everyone. Outdoor activities are strongly discouraged.

Synoptic Situation

According to the Met Office, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall leading to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi. Additionally, there is a risk of landslides in vulnerable regions, including Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

The current weather conditions are influenced by a westerly wave affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan, along with monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea making inroads into the upper and central regions of the country.