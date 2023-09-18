Karachi weather updates – 18 September 2023

Karachi Braces for Thunderstorms, Rain, and Strong Winds: Pakistan Meteorological Department Issues Weather Alert

Karachi residents are urged to prepare for thunderstorms, lightning, and rain accompanied by strong winds, expected to begin this evening or tonight. The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Early Warning Center has released a Karachi weather forecast, suggesting that these rainy conditions may persist in the city until September 20, with sporadic showers.

This change in Karachi’s weather is attributed to the arrival of moderately intense monsoon winds in eastern Sindh, increasing the likelihood of rain in various areas. From today until September 20, regions like Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, and Sanghar may experience significant rainfall.

Moreover, there are anticipations of rain in other districts such as Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, and Sukkur between September 18 and 19.

Residents are advised to stay prepared for potential disruptions in the weather and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during these conditions. Keep an eye out for updates as the situation evolves.

Advertisement

Also Read Karachi weather updates – 16 September 2023 As we step into the third week of September, Pakistan is still...