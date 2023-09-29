Karachi weather updates – 29 September 2023

There is no chances of rain in city.

weather will be hot and dry for next 24 hours.

Winds blew at 7km/h by noon.

Karachi: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the majority of the country’s southeastern region, including the provincial capital Karachi, will see dry and hot weather in the next 24 hours.

The Met Office projected no rain in the port city despite the hot and dry weather.

However, by noon, the temperature is around 36°C. Winds gusted to 7 km/h. The maximum UV Index was recorded at 8, which is very strong, with visibility of approximately 5km.

Moreover, the provincial capital’s air quality was assessed as 159, which is extremely harmful.

Sensitive groups will feel the effects immediately and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy people are more prone to have difficulties breathing and throat inflammation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Added to that a westerly wind is hitting western areas of the country and is expected to last till Saturday.

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, and Gilgit-Baltistan are predicted to have rain-wind-thunderstorm conditions (with snowfall over high mountains). Other sections of the country are expected to have dry weather, while the south will be hot.

