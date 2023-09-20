Kemari receives highest rainfall of 11 mm in Karachi today

KARACHI: The meteorological department has published rainfall data for Karachi on Wednesday (today).

The highest rainfall was recorded 11 mm in Kemari, followed by 9 mm at PAF Base Masroor, 8.2 mm in Sarjani, and 5 mm at PAF Base Faisal.

Other rainfall figures include 4 mm in North Karachi, 2.7 mm on University Road, 2.4 mm at the Old Airport, 2 mm in DHA Phase II, 2 mm in Ibrahim Hydari, 1 mm in Gulshan Hadid, 1 mm in Quaidabad, and 0.5 mm in Saadi Town.